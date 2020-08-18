Scottish Government criticised for approving Kirkwood Homes appeal to build 100 new homes at ‘congested’ Dundee site

A Scottish Government decision to overturn Dundee councillors’ refusal of 100 homes has been branded a “slap in the face” for local democracy.

Dundee City Council’s planning committee rejected Kirkwood Homes’ application to build new houses at Linlathen Village in January, and the developer subsequently appealed to the Scottish Ministers.

The appeal was upheld which means work can begin on phase two of the village scheme, despite concerns about congestion and pollution.

Broughty Ferry councillor Craig Duncan said he was “upset and disappointed” by the governement’s decision.

Mr Duncan said: “The decision to overturn the councillors’ refusal is a slap in the face for local democracy.

“Sadly this is far from the first time that Scottish Government reporters have overturned the judgement of elected members familiar with the issues of their own wards, without even troubling to meet any of those members.”

Mr Duncan said that by the time these homes were added to other developments nearby there could be as many as 500 new properties, which would be around the same size as Panmurefield.

“However, whereas Panmurefield has the usual attributes of a village – shops, church, pub, takeaways, dentist, bus routes – none of that exists at this location.

“What the developers used to describe as ‘Linlathen Village’ has absolutely none of these essential things , meaning that residents will simply have to use their own cars and/or rely upon delivery vehicles.

“This will lead to traffic chaos in an already crowded area around the Claypotts junction and leads to years of avoidable traffic congestion and pollution.”

The application had initially been recommended for approval by council officials, however, councillors, voted to refuse the application on several grounds primarily due to the traffic and congestion concerns.

Meanwhile, some residents who have already moved into the existing homes at the development shared the concerns about infrastructure and congestion.

Darren Kelly, 44, who works at Dundee University said: “I understand why Dundee city councillors could be frustrated.

“Another 100 homes here would certainly add to pressure on the local infrastructure.

“We don’t have the same facilities as at Panmurefield and there are certainly issues over traffic and congestion.

“Kirkwood Homes have been amazing with us but there is no doubt if more infrastructure could be developed it would be very welcome.”

Jacqueline Smith, 36, a therapist, said: “When we came to live here we were aware that more houses would be built.

“If things like a school and a shop were provided that would be great and there is little doubt the road congestion is an issue, but I don’t have a problem with more houses being built.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Each appeal is considered on its individual merits. In this case the reporter issued a notice of intention indicating she is minded to grant planning permission subject to certain matters being secured by planning obligation.

“In determining an appeal, a reporter is required to take full regard of the development plan framework and the nature of the proposal, as well as legitimate public concern or support expressed on relevant planning matters.

“Her notice of intention explains why she is minded to reach the decision in this case. As is normal in circumstances where a planning obligation is appropriate, the reporter has allowed a period of up to 12 weeks for the obligation to be agreed.

“Given the final decision in this appeal has not yet been issued and the case remains live, it would not be appropriate to comment on the merits of the appeal.”

A Dundee City Council spokeswoman added: “We are looking into the detail of this decision.”

Kirkwood Homes has been approached for comment.