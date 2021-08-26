News Scottish Government ‘considering circuit-breaker lockdown’ to curb record Covid cases By Craig Munro August 26, 2021, 10:07 am Updated: August 26, 2021, 11:11 am A number of options are reportedly to be considered by Scottish Government ministers. A “circuit-breaker” lockdown for Scotland is among a number of options being considered by the government to stem rocketing Covid case numbers, according to reports. Scotland recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases yesterday since the start of the pandemic, with more than 5,000 reported within 24 hours for the first time. Official figures also show hospitalisations starting to increase, reversing a steady decline that began in the middle of last month. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe