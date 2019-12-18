Scottish Government confirms Abellio ScotRail contract is to end in 2022

Transport Secretary Michael Matheson has confirmed the Abellio ScotRail contract is to end early, in 2022.

He told MSPs the current franchise for running Scotland’s rail services is expected to come to an end in March 2022 – instead of continuing on till 2025.

In a statement, the Transport Secretary said Abellio had been informed of the decision.

He said ministers had opted not to continue with the current franchise because they were “not satisfied that the significant increase in public subsidy that would otherwise be required, would generate commensurate benefits for passengers, communities and the economy”.

The Transport Secretary said Abellio had “successes and challenges” over the first five year of the ScotRail franchise

“I believe that the decision I have advised the parliament of today, in respect of the ScotRail franchise, is the right one for passengers, communities, the economy and taxpayers,” he said.

“It is of course necessary to plan for the future provision of ScotRail services and I can confirm that work is already under way to examine the options open to the Scottish ministers after the current contract comes to an end. “