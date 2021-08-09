Scottish Government announces £50 million funding for 1,000 new teachers

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville says the Scottish Government is to spend £50 million to hire hundreds more teachers and pupil support assistants.

The additional funding will be used to recruit 1,000 new teachers and 500 support assistants within the next academic year.

This is in a bid to support the country’s Covid-19 education recovery.

It comes after the SNP pledged to invest a further £1 billion over the course of the parliament in its election manifesto, promising to close the attainment gap and recruit 3,500 more teachers and classroom assistants.

On top of this, a further £65.5m of permanent funding will be allocated each year to councils from the 2022-2023 academic year onwards.

Funding will help education recovery

Ms Somerville said: “Our vision for Covid recovery and our priorities for Scottish education remain unchanged.

“Recruiting more permanent staff will be one of the cornerstones of recovery alongside the health and wellbeing of pupils and staff, intensified support for reducing inequality, and enabling the highest quality of learning and teaching.

“The £50m funding will allow councils to recruit more teachers and pupil support assistants next year.

“Looking further ahead, the additional £65m annual funding delivered as part of the local government settlement will support councils to recruit these additional staff on permanent contracts.”

More to do on tackling recruitment issues

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, £190m has been spent by the Scottish Government on hiring 2,700 extra teachers and support staff in schools.

Councillor Gail Macgregor, COSLA’s spokeswoman for resources, says this funding will help councils give children the best education possible, but adds more still needs to be done to address wider issues with recruiting teachers.

She said: “The additional baselined funding is a welcome resource as we progress into education recovery.

“Prioritising the educational, as well as health and wellbeing needs of our children and young people, is essential for us all.

“Having the ability to recruit both teachers and support staff with certainty is one part of how we can ensure councils can deliver the most effective experience for all.

“We do however, look forward to continuing to work with government to address broader recruitment and retention needs that supports the delivery of high quality education to all.”