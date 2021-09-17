News Scottish Government announce major changes to Covid travel rules as traffic light system simplified By Alasdair Clark September 17, 2021, 6:36 pm Updated: September 17, 2021, 6:55 pm Travellers will face a more relaxed system from October 4 Major changes to the Covid travel restrictions have been announced in Scotland, with the traffic light system simplified for Scots planning a trip abroad. The Scottish Government confirmed the changes, which are similar to the new rules announced in England. They said the “substantial” changes were intended to make the system simpler for travellers. Green and amber classifications will merge, but the red list will be retained for those countries deemed to have high coronavirus Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe