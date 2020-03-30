Scottish Government and British Red Cross launch volunteering campaign to help combat Covid-19 outbreak

The Scottish Government has launched a national volunteering campaign with a series of newspaper and radio adverts.

Scotland Cares will look to recruit volunteers to help combat the Covid-19 outbreak through a programme co-ordinated by the British Red Cross.

Volunteers will only be asked to carry out tasks which involve leaving their home once a day, and only those who are not isolating or in health risk categories can take part.

The Scottish Government is also aiming to recruit returning NHS workers for existing voluntary roles in the health service and volunteers for other charities or community groups.

Norman McKinley, Executive Director of UK Operations for the British Red Cross, said: “We have been humbled by the outpouring of kindness across the country and the numbers of people wanting to play their part.

“We are proud to partner with the Scottish Government to encourage even more volunteers to sign up with the Red Cross and help others when they are needed.

“We want to help support and strengthen communities who are already doing so much to support others, by harnessing the power of people’s kindness into a coordinated network of volunteers.

“They will be called upon in the weeks and months ahead, to assist the vital work that’s already happening to distribute food, medicines and supplies to those who can’t get out themselves.

“People who are well can also receive alerts to join the work of existing initiatives such as food banks and community groups in their local area, through organisations such as FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

“By coming together, we can make sure everyone’s individual needs can be met, and no-one is forced to face this crisis alone.

“Even if you are currently self-isolating, you can still show your kindness from home by registering as a Community Reserve Volunteer and receiving useful tips on facing the challenges of this pandemic, which you can help others with by sharing with them, too. It is this spirit of kindness that will keep us together.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “We know there are a huge number of people who are already volunteering and many more with a desire to help their communities, public services and voluntary organisations. And for that we are incredibly grateful.

“This (campaign website) means that those who are able to can contribute in a way which makes a real difference. It helps people to help each other, as we all get through this together.”

Cabinet Secretary for Social Security and Older People Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The Scottish Government is working closely with local government and a range of partners to co-ordinate the volunteering effort across Scotland.

“By providing this national portal we will be able to connect people to where their contribution is most needed in their local community, ensuring everyone can play their part in helping Scotland come through this pandemic.

“For some, that may involve roles responding to specific needs in health and social care. For others, it may be that we draw on their skills, enthusiasm and energy in the weeks and months to come.”

Volunteers who want to support their communities should visit www.ReadyScotland.org

