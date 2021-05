Health: Doctor’s own fight against Alzheimer’s Disease and six ways to cut your risk For most people, an Alzheimer’s diagnosis would be devastating. But Dr Daniel Gibbs is not most people – he’s a neurologist who has specialist understanding of the condition, and also has early-stage Alzheimer’s himself.

Three deaths in Scotland caused by coronavirus vaccine adverse-effects, figures show Three people have died in Scotland due to coronavirus vaccine adverse-effects, latest official data shows.

New Cabinet gives Scotland ‘serious Government’, says Nicola Sturgeon Nicola Sturgeon has said her new cabinet will give Scotland a “serious Government for the serious times we face”, as she completed a major reshuffle of her front-bench team.