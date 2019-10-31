Scottish game has to stamp out racism – Dundee’s Kerr

Dundee defender Cammy Kerr says he thinks racism is a problem in Scottish football.

Several recent high-profile incidents in the game have brought the issue back to the fore.

This week, Bulgaria were ordered to play two matches behind closed doors – one suspended for two years – and fined £65,000 after their fans subjected England players to abuse during a Euro 2020 qualifier. An English FA cup match also had to be abandoned earlier this month, after players were reportedly assaulted and verbally abused by fans.

Yesterday, students and staff from Dundee University gathered to hold a friendly – aimed at highlighting the ongoing battle against racism in the game.

Kerr was there to help referee the game.

© DC Thomson

Speaking to Wave FM, he said: “We obviously have Show Racism the Red Card at games, wearing the warm-up tops before games.

“But on the wider scale of things with England and the European qualifiers, with them having to come off the pitch, it shows how serious it’s got, and we’re at a stage now where it definitely needs to be stamped out, but something major has got to happen for this to kick off worldwide in football.

“Yes, it is a problem in Scotland, I think it’s bad in all areas at times. I think football can be quite a dangerous area for it, and it can’t be tolerated no matter what.

“And that’s why we’re having events like this to promote it, and hopefully it can kick-start something.

“It’s a great thing to have, it’s a fun event, but there’s a seriousness to it as well, looking at the bigger picture.”

Dundee United midfielder Declan Glass, currently on loan at Cove Rangers, was also at the event.

He says he feels it’s an issue in the game, both north and south of the border.

He said: “At United I don’t think I’ve known someone that’s been subjected to it but you see it happening quite a lot recently, so obviously it needs stamped out and days like this are what it’s all about.

“I think it needs to be stamped out completely in the world but in football especially there’s no place for it.”