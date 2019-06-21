Scottish football fixtures 2019-20 released with Dundee teams in action on opening day

The Scottish football fixtures for season 2019/20 have been released.

In the Championship, Dundee United will play hosts to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, as Robbie Neilson’s men begin their quest to make it fourth time lucky in gaining promotion to the Premiership.

Their city rivals face a journey over the Tay to Fife, as Dundee meet Dunfermline, following the Dens Park side’s relegation into the Championship.

The first Dundee derby of the year will be on August 31 when the ciy rivals lock horns at Tannadice in the first league clash between the sides since May 2016.

Tayside’s only top tier team, St Johnstone, have a tough opening game of the season at Celtic Park on August 3.

Ten teams will be in action on Saturday August 3, with Rangers’ opening tie away to Kilmarnock to be played the following day.

⚽📅 | Here are the opening weekend fixtures for the 2019/20 @Ladbrokes Premiership! See the full fixture list here 👉 https://t.co/St5gh7qu6p pic.twitter.com/cJWrTu15FB — SPFL (@spfl) June 21, 2019

Arbroath kick off their Championship campaign at home to Queen of the South.

In League One, both Angus teams in the division are away from home – Forfar travel to face Airdrieonians and Montrose have a journey to the Borders to take on Stranraer.

In League Two, Barry Smith’s Brechin City, who dropped down to the bottom tier of Scottish football last season before Barry took the helm, will be looking for full points when Annan Athletic visit Glebe Park.

Premiership opening weekend fixtures

Saturday 3 August

Aberdeen v Hearts

Celtic v St Johnstone

Hibernian v St Mirren

Livingston v Motherwell

Ross County v Hamilton Academical

Sunday 4 August

Kilmarnock v Rangers

Click here to see the full fixture list for all competitions.