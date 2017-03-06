BrewDog will be welcoming customers to a new beer-themed hotel, offering experiences you won’t find elsewhere.

The DogHouse will be coming to the BrewDog brewery in Columbus, Ohio, where they’ll combine the state-of-the-art facility with a hotel like no other.

The designs for the new hotel are in the process of being drawn up and are expected to be completed by June, with the hotel anticipated to be up and running by summer 2018.

Visitors can look forward to treating themselves to a beer spa, dining in a restaurant that pairs each course to the perfect accompanying beer, and pulling themselves their own pint from the Punk IPA tap in each room.

BrewDog did attempt to open a hotel near its brewery in Aberdeenshire – and it hopes it will be able to one day – yet it turned to crowdfunding site Indiegogo to raise the funds to make The DogHouse a reality.

In under two days, 614 backers pledged over $92, 000 (£74,812) – smashing the brewery’s target – ensuring the creation of The DogHouse.

(BrewDog/Vimeo)

BrewDog was founded 10 years ago in Scotland and has since become the UK’s best-selling craft beer.

The brewery in Columbus was the first to be launched in the US in 2015 and, by the looks of it, it probably won’t be the last.