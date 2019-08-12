Scottish entrepreneur Tim Allan announced as new chair of the board of V&A Dundee

Scottish entrepreneur Tim Allan has been announced as the new chair of the board of V&A Dundee.

Owner of Unicorn Property Group, which has invested significantly in the regeneration of the city’s Waterfront, Mr Allan will take over from current chair, Lesley Knox, later this month.

Also serving as the president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, Mr Allan was appointed following an open recruitment process led by the museum’s board.

Philip Long, Director of V&A Dundee, said: “I am delighted that the board has appointed Tim Allan as its new chair, at a particularly exciting moment as the museum prepares for its first birthday and looks ahead to an ambitious programme of international exhibitions in the coming years.

“Our founding chair Lesley Knox has contributed enormously to the many successes V&A Dundee has already enjoyed, from the architectural competition which appointed Kengo Kuma, to the foundation of Scotland’s first design museum and the remarkable moment when we opened to the world.

© Supplied

“On behalf of everyone who works at V&A Dundee, or who has contributed to the formation of this world-class museum, I would like to welcome Tim and give our sincere thanks to Lesley.”

Mr Allan, who has also served as the president of Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce, was the vice chair of the museum’s fundraising campaign for £15 million.

He said: “V&A Dundee has already proved itself to be a transformative project for Dundee, Tayside and Scotland, and I am very pleased to have been appointed chair of this world-class museum.

Lesley Knox, outgoing chair of V&A Dundee, said: “I look forward to V&A Dundee being even more successful over the years to come.”