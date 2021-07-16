Scottish Engineering appointed to lead Forth and Tay Offshore project

Scottish Engineering has been appointed project manager for the Forth and Tay Offshore (FTO) venture.

The Forth and Tay Region cluster, established in 2019, is home to a number of major offshore wind developments.

The cluster has been backed by seven local authorities on the east coast of Scotland stretching from Angus to the Scottish Borders.

Its backers also include Scottish Enterprise and the three main offshore wind developers, Red Rock Power, EDF Renewables and SSE.