Scottish election 2021: When results are expected for each constituency

Voters are heading to the polls throughout the country to have their say in the Scottish election 2021.

But things will be very different this year due to coronavirus, with the full results from the election expected to be known by Saturday rather than overnight.

The counting of the election votes will be split across Friday and Saturday to help ensure coronavirus guidelines are followed.

It means some results are expected on Friday afternoon, whilst others, including the Dundee City East result, are expected on Saturday.

We have a full breakdown of when each constituency is expected to declare their result, including as estimated time where these are available.

Friday, May 7

In Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth a number of results for the Scottish election 2021 are expected to be announced on Friday afternoon.

North East Scotland

The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Friday are:

Aberdeen Central – estimated for around 6pm

Aberdeen Donside – estimated for around 1pm

Aberdeenshire East

Angus North and Mearns

Banffshire and Buchan Coast – estimated for around 1pm

Dundee City West

Mid Scotland Fife

The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Friday are:

Cowdenbeath – estimated between 4pm-5pm

Kirkcaldy – estimated between 5pm-6pm

North East Fife – estimated between 5pm-6pm

Perthshire North

Stirling

Highlands and Islands

The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Friday are:

Argyll and Bute

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Moray

Orkney Islands

Shetland Islands

Results for all constituencies in the Highlands and Islands are expected by 11:3opm.

Saturday, May 8

A number of other constituencies as well as the regional list votes are expected to be announced on Saturday.

North East Scotland

The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Saturday

North East Scotland regional list – estimated for around 7pm

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine – estimated for around 1pm

Aberdeenshire West – estimated for around 2pm

Angus South

Dundee City East

Mid Scotland Fife

The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Saturday are

Mid Scotland and Fife regional list – estimated at 6pm onwards

Clackmannanshire and Dunblane

Dunfermline- estimated between 5pm-6pm

Mid Fife and Glenrothes – estimated between 4pm and 5pm

Perthshire South and Kinrosshire

Highlands and Islands

The constituencies expected to report their result for the Scottish election on Saturday are:

Highlands and Islands regional list

Caithness, Sutherland and Ross

Inverness and Nairn

Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch

Results for all constituencies in the Highlands and Islands are expected by 11:3opm.

