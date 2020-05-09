Saturday, May 9th 2020 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Scotland

CORONAVIRUS LIVE: Scottish deaths rise by 36

by Staff reporters
May 9, 2020, 9:12 am Updated: May 9, 2020, 3:04 pm
Post Thumbnail

Keep up with the latest updates as the coronavirus pandemic continues throughout Scotland and the UK.

Reporters from across the DCT Media titles will keep you up to date with the latest closures, cancellations, health information and more.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: