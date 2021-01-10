Scottish Cup draw: Dundee face St Johnstone in all-Tayside tie while Dundee United are set to welcome old face to away dugout in round three

Dundee will face Premiership St Johnstone in an all-Tayside Scottish Cup third round after scraping past Bonnyrigg Rose on Saturday night.

Dundee United, meanwhile, will welcome an old face to the away dugout at Tannadice after they were drawn at home to either Partick Thistle or Cowdenbeath.

Former Tangerines boss Ian McCall’s Jags face the Blue Brazil on Tuesday night with ex-United man Gary Bollan in charge of the League Two side.

The draw for the third round saw the 12 Premiership sides enter the competition and will see Championship Dundee face the top-flight Saints.

The Dark Blues scraped through to the third round after a last-gasp equaliser at Dens Park last night spared their blushes against Lowland League Bonnyrigg Rose.

Finally Osman Sow netted the winning goal nine minutes from the end to win 3-2.

The third round matches are scheduled to take place on the weekend of January 30.