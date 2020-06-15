Scottish ‘Covid-doll’ flying to Carnoustie from the Caribbean

A Covid-19 doll is winging its way from the Caribbean to Carnoustie to thank a man who helped rekindle a business devastated by a powerful hurricane.

The story of the doll began with Carnoustie’s Bill McIntosh back at the beginning of lockdown.

The Tele featured Bill offering up more than 100 pairs of free knitting needles to give people something to do while stuck in the house.

Amazingly, our story was picked up by Kishmet Daniel, a knitting teacher in the British Virgin Islands

Kishmet, from Roadtown on Tortola, contacted Bill and explained she had lost everything – including her knitting needles – in Hurricane Irma, which devastated the British Virgin Islands in 2017.

After the pandemic broke out Kishmet began to knit Covid-19 dolls to raise funds for local aid on her Caribbean island.

At the time she said: “I also do charitable work for the hospital and the elderly people in my community.

“I have been knitting every day since lockdown and have donated 100 hats and booties to our hospital and am knitting Covid-19 dolls and teddies.”

Bill sent her dozens of pairs of knitting needles and as a thank you she has knitted a special Scottish Covid-19 doll for him.

Kishmet said: “This was indeed a journey but I give thanks and praise that the doll for Bill is now finished.

“She is now travelling to a place I have never seen and I want her to tell everyone there about the British Virgin Islands.

“When I read the article I knew it was meant for me because all I have been doing during this lockdown is knitting but I lost all my own needles in the flood during the hurricane.

“I wanted to be able to start reaching out and teaching youths to knit once again.

“When I saw the article a fire built up in me and the spirit of a go-getter started to give me a push to start again.

“I knitted this doll using Scotland’s flag to give back as a token of my appreciation from the British Virgin Islands and as a thanks to Bill.”

Bill told the Tele the story had forged a friendship which would last beyond lockdown.

He said: “This is quite an amazing story and it just all began because I had knitting needles I didn’t need.

“I’m delighted that they have gone to Kishmet and helped her to do so much good. I think they have gone to an amazing cause.

“I have also made a friend I would never have expected. We will keep in touch and I have promised her I will send more stuff to her when I can.”