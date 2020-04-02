Scottish comedian Eddie Large dies alone in hospital from coronavirus, heartbroken son says

Scottish comedian Eddie Large has died after contracting coronavirus, his heartbroken son has confirmed.

Eddie, alongside funnyman Syd Little, made up one of Britain’s most beloved comedy duos, who were known as Little And Large.

The pair were forced to stop performing together because of Eddie’s failing health, but remained close friends.

Eddie – real name Edward McGinnis – died alone in hospital without his family or friends allowed to visit him due to the strict rules around slowing the spread of the virus.

His heartbroken son Ryan McGinnis broke the sad news on Facebook, telling family and friends that his Scottish comedian dad had passed away at the age of 78.

He said: “It is with great sadness that mum and I need to announce that my dad, Edward Mcginnis, passed away in the early hours of this morning.

“He had been suffering with heart failure and unfortunately, whilst in hospital, contracted the coronavirus, which his heart was sadly not strong enough to fight.

“Dad had fought bravely for so long. Due to this horrible disease we had been unable to visit him at the hospital but all of the family and close friends spoke to him every day.”

