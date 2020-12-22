Scottish boxing clubs to cash in due to generosity of world champion Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has made a substantial financial donation to boxing clubs in Scotland.

The generous gesture from Joshua, who beat Kubrat Pulev earlier this month at Wembley Arena, is aimed at helping organisations get through the Covid-19 pandemic.

The money will be distributed via the amateur organisations here as well as in England and Wales. It is being ring-fenced for those clubs in the greatest need of support, while a kit donation will also be offered to Boxing Scotland via Joshua’s sponsors Under Armour.

Former Olympic champion Joshua, who has also donated to his own amateur gym Finchley ABC, said: “Boxing helped shaped me, both physically and mentally.

“It is no secret that without boxing and the family created around my amateur gym, my life could have been very different.

“The sport has given me a lot and I want to help highlight the issues affecting grassroots clubs and do what I can to keep the lights on to those most in need.

“I would like to thank the English, Welsh and Scottish ABAs for their support in helping facilitate how the financial aid reaches the most affected clubs in their regions and also agreeing to make sure the money goes directly to clubs.

“I would like to use my platform to show that without support we will lose community hubs and potentially the stars of tomorrow.”

Kevin Bell, Boxing Scotland chairman: said: “I would like to thank Anthony and his team for the offer of financial assistance to clubs that will be of great support to the amateur boxing community in this country.

“It is to Anthony’s great credit that he recognises the impact of Covid-19 on amateur boxing, from loss of training among boxers to the inability to host shows that sustain clubs financially.

“It is also the hallmark of a true world and Olympic champion that he has proactively sought to help amateur boxing – which he acknowledges played a significant role in his career – during this ongoing period of uncertainty.”