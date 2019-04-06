Scott Wright to miss out for Dundee as they welcome Aberdeen to Dens Park

Dundee will be without winger Scott Wright when they line up against his parent club Aberdeen at Dens Park today.

Under the terms of the loan agreement that saw the 21-year-old move in January, he is not allowed to face the Dons.

Wright had already dropped to the bench for the Dark Blues 2-0 defeat at St Johnstone on Wednesday night and will not now see action until the first post-split fixture in just over a fortnight.

Skipper Martin Woods, meanwhile, is likely to face another fitness check.

A knock picked up at St Mirren last weekend meant the 33-year-old was a doubt for the McDiarmid Park trip and, although he was passed fit, he was replaced by Craig Curran around a quarter-of-an-hour before the full-time whistle.

The make-up of the bottom six in the top flight, meanwhile, means Dundee will face one team away for the third time this term when the post-split fixtures are announced.

Of the other five teams in the lower half, they have already faced Hamilton Accies, St Mirren, St Johnstone and Livingston twice on the road.

Motherwell have been to Dens twice, so it looks a given that Jim McIntyre will be taking his men to Fir Park at some point over the next month or so.

If the Dark Blues had any say in the matter it’s likely they would choose the Perth Saints or Livi for their other away day.

That would leave them with both their main rivals in the battle against the drop to have to visit Dens Park.

Given a home record that to date reads just one victory in the league this term, some fans might not regard that as a plus.

All is expected to be revealed later today.