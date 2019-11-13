Scott thanks Tele readers for support after opening up about his battle with mental health

A Dundee man who opened-up about his battle with mental health has thanked Tele readers for their support.

Scott Smith said he was “surprised” by the volume of people who spoke out after reading his story in last week’s paper.

The 29-year-old talked about losing his job and battling with suicidal thoughts on a daily basis.

He revealed in recent months he has tried to rebuild his life after suffering family losses including the death of his sister, Jennie Cameron.

Speaking today Scott said others had “opened up” about their own experiences after he shared his story.

He added: “I was surprised just by how many people got in contact when the story went online.

“There were some readers comments in Friday’s paper as well and I wanted to thank them for their messages of support.

“It showed me I wasn’t alone in this.”

One reader told Scott to “keep fighting” while another highlighted the number of people facing issues like Scott.

The father-of-three said that despite spending time in Carseview previously, he felt there needed to be better support mechanisms in place for aftercare.

He said previously: “Although we have things like Mental Health Awareness Week I believe there is still a lack of understanding of the struggles people face.”