Scott McMann: What Dundee United fans can expect from the newest member of their defensive unit

Dundee United sealed their only transfer deadline day deal for 25-year-old Scott McMann – but what can Tangerines fans expect from him?

The left-back penned a three-year deal at Tannadice for an undisclosed fee and was Tam Courts’ sixth summer signing.

After progressing through newly relegated Hamilton Accies’ highly-regarded youth academy, McMann went on to make 182 appearances for the New Douglas Park side, scoring four goals and producing 16 assists.

The defender’s arrival as Jamie Robson’s replacement is a coup for the Tangerines, with it being reported that several clubs south of the border were chasing McMann’s signature.

Having watched many of McMann’s Accies appearances, journalist Ben McNicol has picked out the key attributes that Dundee United fans should look for from their new left back.

Consistency

Scott McMann may have regularly been on the wrong end of results during his time at Hamilton, but that didn’t reflect his individual performances. He was, in fact, a rare bright spark, including during a pretty miserable final full season.

The left-back played 36 of Accies’ 38 Premiership games in 2020/21. Combine that with the fact that he captained them on 13 occasions and it shows he’s a robust and reliable defender.

He may only be 25, but McMann has already racked up nearly 200 professional appearances. That’s an impressive return considering he only broke into the first-team during the 2016/17 season.

Versatility

Though primarily a left-back, McMann has featured at left centre-back and left midfield under Brian Rice, playing as part of a back three, four and five.

For Dundee United, who’ve been mostly playing with a four-at-the-back, McMann has all the right credentials to slot in perfectly alongside Ryan Edwards, Charlie Mulgrew and Liam Smith.

Tangerines head coach Courts also used a back three system earlier in the season in the Betfred Cup group stages – but switching between formations isn’t a problem for the versatile defender.

Leadership

McMann was a leader at Accies, a club that is very well known for churning out talented youngsters from their academy.

He was one of the more experienced players at Hamilton and set out a prime example to the academy graduates of what it takes to earn a move to a club of Dundee United’s stature.

Scott was undoubtedly a very hard worker during his reign at Hamilton and deserved more praise than he got.

Pace, Passing and Passion

Scott McMann is a perfect example of the modern day full-back.

He has a blistering turn of pace and will run up and down the left side throughout every game. His ball-playing/crossing ability is another impressive attribute of his and United fans can expect a lot of pinpoint crosses into the box for Nicky Clark and Mark McNulty.

McMann loves bombing forward but knows full well the importance of being a good defender, first and foremost. The 25-year-old will wear his heart on his sleeve and his effort and passion for the side won’t go unnoticed.