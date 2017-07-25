Former Motherwell and Celtic striker Scott McDonald has joined Dundee United, it has been confirmed.

The 33-year-old has penned a one-year deal at Tannadice after turning down a contract at Fir Park at the end of the season in the hope of heading back to his homeland.

However, a move Down Under fell through and has today joined Ray McKinnon’s side.

McDonald has admitted he had options elsewhere but has committed his immediate future with the Championship side.

The 26-time Australian international told the Dundee United website: “I am delighted to sign for United. I want to help this club secure promotion into the Premiership. After I came up and looked around St Andrews and spoke to the manager, it was an easy decision.

“I had options in the Ladbrokes Premiership and down south, but I believe that I can achieve success here. Being successful and enjoying my football is important to me and that means winning the Ladbrokes Championship this season is the aim”.

BREAKING NEWS | Welcome https://t.co/7ywXk0yri4 full interview on ArabZONE later. ❤️🍊⚽️ — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 25, 2017

Manager Ray McKinnon added: “This is a great signing for us. Scott is an experienced player who has played at the top level. His ability will enhance the team and his personality will impact in the dressing room also.

“He adds to our attacking options and the desire he showed to come to United ahead of other options tells me everything about his character.

“He is a winner and wants to help us win the title this season”.