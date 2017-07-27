Ray McKinnon believes adding striker Scott McDonald to the Dundee United squad, he now has a hugely influential performer in each department of his team.

The former Celtic, Middlesbrough and Motherwell man, who turned down offers from three top flight clubs in Scotland and at least one from England that would have been for much more cash, to come to Tannadice.

And a delighted manager feels as well as providing a regular supply of goals, the 33-year-old Australian will also help those around him perform at their best.

“I think Scott McDonald will be a big signing for us. You look at the team and we have Tam Scobbie at the back, Willo Flood in midfield and they are experienced players who are real focal points for the ones around them. Scott gives us that up front,” said Ray.

“He is a quality player and he’s coming here because he sees helping us try to get back to the Premiership as a challenge that excites him.”

While McDonald will be United’s main central striker, Ray has not ruled out added one more front man in the month or so before the transfer window closes.

“We would like, maybe, bring someone else in, a young one more in keeping with the age of most of the others in the squad,” he added.

“We’re delighted to get a player of Scott’s stature and what he gives us the experience and quality.”