INTERVIEW: Dundee MMA fighter Scott Malone ‘back in a good place’ after lockdown rigours and title win

MMA ace Scott Malone says he is fighting fit after gaining a fresh lease of life and a new title amid the rigours of the coronavirus.

Malone defeated Kieran O’Brien in Kilmarnock last month to take home the Evolution of Combat bantamweight title – his first bout since March.

The 32-year-old was coming into the clash on the back of three losses on the prestigious Cage Warriors showcase and the toils of a lockdown.

The Dundonian admits his confidence took a dip but says he is now back feeling better than ever.

“It’s been hard. At the start of lockdown I went through a wee bit of a depression coming off those losses,” he said.

“I started to get my head through it and back training, though, and it was a big weight off my shoulders.

“I felt because nothing else was open, no stress of the gym, it was just me going through to train at Higher Level in Bathgate.

“It was just me and my training I had to worry about. There was nothing else. I didn’t need to be anywhere else for a certain time so it was good in a way.

“I knew I was feeling down, you know yourself when you feel that way. I spoke to my sports psychologist and he was helping me through stuff so I’m back in a good place.

“I feel like my confidence is back. It took a while because it had dropped loads but I feel like I’m back to where I was before.

“I still feel about 21 but I’m definitely not anymore!”

Malone, who co-owns Omega Gym in Perth, was delighted to get back in the cage against O’Brien, winning by unanimous decision as he targets a return to the Cage Warriors circuit.

He continued: “It was a closed-doors fight. We had to go in, get Covid tests, wear masks and all the rest of it.

“It was just the two fighters, no fans, so it was definitely a first for me and a bit weird but it worked out to be quite a good show.

“I won on decision but I took every round. I almost choked him out in the first round, nearly knocked him out in the third round – so a decent start!

“Because I was coming off three losses I was just happy to get a win. I’ve been on a bit of a skid recently.

“The guys who beat me were all top opponents, though.

“That was my first fight since March coming off the back of Cage Warriors. My aim is to get back to that level. I’m in talks with them again to get back on.”

Not only has Malone’s fighting career taken a hit over the last seven months or so, his business has been pushed to the limit, too.

However, the Dundonian is confident things will pick up once people are able to return to normal and make the most of his top-class facilities.

He added: “The gym has been open a year now but for the past six months it’s been shut.

“We only just re-opened it last month. It’s been tough for business but also me personally for my MMA career.

“It’s been a kick in the teeth but we need to do these things to get through in life. You adapt to what you need.

“We range from strength and conditioning to weightlifting to kids classes.

“We have a World champion kickboxer that teaches the kids – Amber Shearer. There’s Muay Thai with Eamon Cramb, he’s been over to Hong Kong and coached over there but he’s back here with us now.

“My business partner Paul Garvie owns Fitness Training Scotland and they run educational seminars at the gym, too.

“It’s not just a gym or an MMA gym, it’s everything under one roof.”

Malone continued: “We’ve had to take Brazilian jiu-jitsu off the timetable and it’s hit our pockets. It affects the gym quite a bit because a lot of guys come along for jiu-jitsu and jiu-jitsu alone.

“We can’t do that now but the kids are allowed contact so that’s kept us going.

“We’ve been able to do things like fitness, bag work and shadow boxing but it’s getting to the point where we’re sick of it! It is what it is, though, and we’re doing what we need to do.

“I was coaching BJJ but with Covid that’s not allowed. Everything is socially-distanced but we’re doing the MMA class and some Muay Thai.

“There’s boxing, too, and plenty for the kids to learn.

“We’ve got 100 square feet of mats, the same for the gym and another room for cardio stuff as well.

“There’s 2.5 up to 50kg dumbbells, squat racks, kettle bells, bikes, rowing machines, changing rooms, etc.

“It’s all there for more people to get in here.”