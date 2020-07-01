Clubs on high alert as former Dundee United star Scott Fraser leaves Burton Albion

Former Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser is on the lookout for a new club after leaving Burton Albion.

Fraser has left the Brewers, whom he joined from United in 2018, after his contract expired and with their season over.

The 25-year-old was a standout for the League One side in his two years at the club, scoring 16 goals and laying on 19 assists in 91 appearances.

Burton were keen to keep Fraser at the club and tried to negotiate new terms with their key man.

However, talks broke down and the Dundonian attacking midfielder is now off in search of pastures new.

The likes of Barnsley, Hull City and Peterborough United are reportedly interested in securing his services, with Fraser also having options north of the border.

Fraser was a star turn in his time at United, making over 100 appearances in tangerine.

A return to Tannadice is unlikely and his mind will be turning to where next. Although, not before he posted a heartfelt message to the Brewers on his Twitter page.

Fraser said: “After two years it’s now time to look forward to the next chapter.

“I’d like to say thank you to everyone involved at the club, Nigel Clough for bringing me down, my team-mates, coaches, all the staff and fans for making the two years so enjoyable and making me feel so welcome straightaway.

“So many good memories in those two years that we won’t forget! I loved playing with the lads and playing in front of the fans.

“It’s a brilliant club with brilliant people throughout.

“I wish you all the best going into next season and hope that Bucko (manager Jake Buxton) can put a squad together to bring some more success.

“Thanks again, Take care, Scotty.”