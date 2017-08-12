Midfielder Scott Fraser could return to the Dundee United starting line-up for today’s Championship clash with Queen of the South.

Fraser dropped to the bench for Wednesday’s Betfred Cup derby defeat at Dundee.

Manager Ray McKinnon, however, later revealed that decision was based on the fact the 22-year-old had been struck by a vomiting bug in the 48 hours leading up to the game.

His condition has been monitored since and, if he’s recovered sufficiently, he will be considered for a starting berth.

“Scotty was sick and that obviously took a bit out of him, so we’ll need to see how he is,” confirmed Ray.

James Keatings is another whose condition is being watched after he suffered a reaction during the win at Inverness Caley Thistle last weekend on his return from damaged ankle ligaments.

The former Hibs man was able to come on late in the derby and that could pave the way for more game time in this match.

“Keats did feel his ankle a bit last week but he came back from the injury so quickly, that’s understandable,” added Ray.

“He’s always desperate to play and I think he’ll be involved.”

Definitely missing will be experienced defender Tam Scobbie after he tore a groin muscle at Dens Park.

Jamie Robson, who came on for him there, will continue at left-back.

Meanwhile, the Doonhamers are expected to give starts to Chris Kane and Jason Kerr, who arrived on loan from St Johnstone on Thursday.

Another ex-Saint, star striker Stephen Dobbie, could miss out because of the back injury that forced him to sit out the opening weekend success against Brechin City.