Scott Brothers Nethergate store to close for foreseeable future

A popular city centre butchers is to close for the foreseeable future.

With government restrictions continuing to make trading conditions tough for High Street businesses, Scott Brothers have taken the hard decision to close their Nethergate store until at least January 18.

The store, which was open six days a week, has been popular with city centre residents, shoppers and local business employees for years.

The business will continue to provide produce from its Strathmartine Road and Broughty Ferry stores as normal, as well as carrying out home delivery to DD1-DD7 postcodes.

The Strathmartine and Broughty Ferry stores will remain open Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm as usual.

Scott Brothers Butchers began in 1935 and the business continues to be run by family members.