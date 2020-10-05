A family butcher has shown its community spirit by donating hundreds of meals to students currently isolating in halls.

Scott Brothers stepped in to help following the widely-publicised outbreak linked to the Abertay University accommodation.

On Monday the butcher’s staff arrived at Meadowside Halls and Keiller Court to deliver more than 200 food parcels containing fresh microwaveable meals.

© Mhairi Edwards

Scott Jarron, owner, said: “As a local family business, with stores based in the heart of our community we know how important it is to support people across the city, especially during these testing times.

“Dundee is a very welcoming city and Scott Brothers wanted to extend our support during these challenging circumstances to the students who have chosen to live, work and study here.

“We understand the students’ frustrations at having to isolate in the halls of residence, and not having immediate access to locally sourced, fresh and tasty food.

“We thought we could make things a little bit easier for them by offering free ready meals that can be heated up via microwave.

“Our chef-prepared ready meals are lovingly prepared using our tried and tested recipes. Each meal is individually portioned for easy heating and storage – ideal for student living.”