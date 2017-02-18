Dundee are facing another ‘Greg Stewart’ dilemma with the news Scott Bain does not want to sign another contract with them.

The former Scotland squad goalie’s current deal expires in summer 2018 and it’s being reported he’s declined to extend it.

It’s understood the 25-year-old’s preference is to move on this summer.

As was the case with striker Stewart, that leaves the Dark Blues to decide whether to cash in then or keep Bain for the final year of his contract and lose him for nothing next year.

With Stewart the decision was made easier after Birmingham City came in with the offer of £500,000 plus sizeable add-ons.

He signed for them in August last year.

Right now there is no indication interested clubs would put that kind of money on the table for Bain.

Celtic have been linked with him in the past but never come up with an offer.

There’s been no sign of fresh interest from Parkhead since Brendan Rodgers arrived as manager last summer.

Interest from MK Dons last month failed to produce a concrete bid.

The fact the former Alloa man is keen to move on is likely to spark interest from several other clubs.

In Dundee’s favour is the fact they’ve spoken to him early.

Should they decide to cash in, they have time between now and the end of the season to find a long-term replacement.

Bain has been a Dundee player for just short of three years now and, in that time, has established himself as arguably the most consistent performer for Paul Hartley’s team.

He was one of the manager’s first signings in the summer of 2014 and was well known to him having played under Paul at Alloa.

Illness and injury saw him make a slow start at Dens but by the end of his first campaign he had helped Dundee secure a top-six place and been called into the Scotland squad by Gordon Strachan.

He was a top performer again last season and, although his form dipped at the start of this campaign, his recent displays have at times been match-saving for his team.

Earlier this month, he shone in a 2-2 draw with Inverness Caley Thistle, making several stops including a penalty save from Billy Mckay.