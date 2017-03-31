Dundee manager Paul Hartley accepts Scott Bain’s time at the club is coming to an end after the goalkeeper indicated he wanted to leave.

With his contract at Dens Park ending next summer, Hartley admits an informal discussion about a possible extension was met with a ‘no’ from Bain.

That’s part of football, though, according to the Dens gaffer.

He said: “Scott indicated if he could get a move, he’d want to move.

“I’ve not got objections to people who want go and try to better themselves, that’s just life.

“That happens in football, players come and go all the time.

“We spoke about if I went to the owners and spoke about an extension would he be interested? He said no.”

It was reported a few weeks back that Bain had been offered a new deal but discussions didn’t get that far.

Paul added: “He’s not been offered terms. We’ve not offered him a new deal.

“We had a chat with Scott, he’s got a year left and he wants to see his options in the summer.

“We’ve got to deal with that, he’s our player just now and he has to remain focused for however long he’s here.

“He has to be playing at the top of his game if he’s going to get a move. It might not be this year, it might be next year.”

That means a search for a new man between the sticks for Hartley but that’s not the only position he’s looking at.

“We look at every area. We probably need to bring a few players in in the summer. We’ll be looking at every area of the pitch for next season.”