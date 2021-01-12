Scott Allan’s long-awaited return to action has been shelved as another consequence of Celtic’s Covid-19 crisis.

Hibs were due to play a bounce game against a second-string Hoops side on Tuesday to allow both teams to give their fringe men some valuable minutes.

Allan, 29, was set to feature at some point, with Hibees boss Jack Ross confirming at the weekend: “He has now been back in the group for several weeks and his load has increased in that period.

“Weather permitting we are hopeful we will have a bounce match on Tuesday that he will be involved in. That’s another big step forward.”

The former Dundee United and Dundee playmaker has been absent since August due to an unspecified health issue.

But he returned to training last month and has been gradually building his fitness ahead of a staggered return to contention.

However, the proposed fixture was cancelled because Celtic have drafted so many of their youngsters and reserve players into the first-team picture.

‘I just can’t wait to get going again’

In December, Allan told Hibs TV: “It’s all the little things, even the warm up, the changing room, those were the things I missed over the last few months.

“So getting to kick a ball about again especially with people you’ve become really close to over the past few years, I’ve just been delighted.

“I’ve missed the day to day so much. I’ve got a really good connection with the club and it has been hard but I just can’t wait to get going again.

“I had two weeks reconditioning because it had been a substantial time out.

“It’s basically a mini pre-season, all the stuff you don’t like so much but I’ve been back on the pitch and doing things I love.

“I just can’t wait to get back in again.”

Meanwhile, Celtic are without 13 regulars who have been forced to isolate in the aftermath of Christopher Jullien’s positive coronavirus test, leaving them to manage their remaining resources carefully.

Those who are self-isolating – including boss Neil Lennon and assistant John Kennedy – will also be absent for this weekend’s clash against Livingston.