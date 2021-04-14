Scots to enjoy sunny weather this weekend as travel rules change

Scots are set to enjoy sunny weather this weekend, with the mercury set to rise in time for relaxed travel rules.

Temperatures are set to rise above 10°C in most parts of Fife, Dundee, and Perth, with weather forecasters predicting sunny spells for most.

Met Office weather forecasters predict clear skies from Friday to Sunday, just in time for lockdown travel rules lifting.

Nicola Sturgeon announced on Tuesday that the planned easing of some travel rules would be accelerated to Friday, to allow people to visit friends and family.

New rules

The new rules will mean that by the weekend travel across Scotland will be allowed for people to meet up in groups of six from up to six households outdoors.

It will be the first time since January many have been able to travel to see friends and family in different parts of the country.

The First Minister said the change would happen faster than originally planned as the country continues to drive down infection rates.

Fife’s weather forecast this weekend

Dry and bright with some sunshine on Friday and Saturday, locals can expect to see maximum temperatures of 9°C over the weekend.

Friday is expected to warm but cloudy, with some sunny spells in the afternoon. Heading into Saturday, forecasters predict longer sunny spells in the afternoon. Sunday will be largely similar.

Dundee forecast this weekend

Locals in Dundee are set to enjoy the sun throughout the day on Friday, with some cloudy spells predicted for the afternoon. Highs of 9°C.

The Met Office said: “Dry and bright with some sunshine on Friday and Saturday. Night frosts still possible but feeling pleasant in any afternoon sunshine. Mostly dry on Sunday.”

Angus forecast this weekend

Angus is set to enjoy roughly similar weather to Dundee but with slightly warmer highs of 10°C from Friday to Sunday.

Perth forecast this weekend

Perth is set to enjoy the warmest temperatures across Courier Country, with highs of 12°C predicted for Friday and Saturday afternoon.

Forecasters say night frosts could still be possible, but warm afternoon temperatures are expected to be pleasant.

Later in the month temperatures are expected to remain higher towards the end of April and into May.