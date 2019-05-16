Scots singing sensation Lewis Capaldi to play Perth gig this weekend

Perth Festival of the Arts opens today with a star-studded line-up.

Acts taking to the stage over the next 10 days include chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, Jools Holland and his Rhythm and Blues Orchestra, and Dundee rising star Be Charlotte.

Capaldi will perform at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday.

Opening the festival tonight will be English Touring Opera’s Macbeth by Verdi, the only Scottish performance of the production.

Jools Holland will be performing at Perth Concert Hall tomorrow, with Be Charlotte playing in the Joan Knight Studio at Perth Theatre.

Organisers say the 10-day programme offers something for everyone, from classical music and opera to pop, folk and jazz, as well as various literary and comedy events.

Audiences can sit down for an afternoon with journalist and author John Simpson, who will talk about some of the hazardous situations he has faced during his time as a reporter.

Youngsters can enjoy a performance of Horrible Histories Barmy Britain, which has just finished a run on London’s West End.

The festival will close on May 25 with a programme by the Russian Philharmonic and a performance of Rachmaninov’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini by young pianist Sergey Redkin.

Festival organiser Helen MacKinnon said: “We’re all set to deliver another exciting arts festival across the city.

“With no fewer than 35 events and concerts over 10 days, there’s a great range of shows on offer and we hope everyone will find something that sparks their interest.

“We invite audiences to visit Perth, join in our festival extravaganza and enjoy some great new arts experiences.”

For more information and tickets, visit perthfestival.co.uk.