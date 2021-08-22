News / Local / Fife Property fraudsters who conned millions before being toppled by Fife woman ordered to pay back just £8k By Alasdair Clark August 22, 2021, 2:46 pm Updated: August 22, 2021, 4:07 pm Edwin and Lorraine were jailed in 2017 Two property fraudsters involved in a million-pound con have been ordered to pay back just over £8,000 despite conning millions out of vulnerable people. Edwin McLaren, 56, and wife Lorraine, 65, were jailed for mortgage frauds which conned dozens of people in financial difficulty between 2008 and 2012. The pair have been told to pay back just over £8,000 between them, but could have assets the acquire in the future seized. Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe