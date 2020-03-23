Scots ‘must adapt to life in this new world’ as coronavirus death toll rises overnight

Nicola Sturgeon has told Scots their lives will not be “carrying on as normal” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The First Minister’s stark warning came during a press conference on Monday morning as Scotland’s covid-19 death toll reached 14.

Mrs Sturgeon told Scots: “Life cannot be carrying on as normal right now, but life should not feel normal for you right now. If it is, you are not doing the right thing.

“The vast majority of people are making a very serious effort to limit (infection).”

She also warned business who are not complying with the new guidance – which has seen restaurants, cafes, pubs and other businesses close – that the Scottish Government will use “emergency powers will use them”.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood added: “These 14 deaths probably each represent up to 1000 people who have become infected.

“We are going to have to adapt to life in this new world.”

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: