Scots missing out on £2bn benefits

People in Scotland are missing out on more than £2 billion of social security payments on average each year.

The impartial Scottish Parliament Information Centre estimates Scotland has £428 million worth of unclaimed working tax credits or child tax credits.

Those helping look after others are entitled to £190 million in carer’s allowance which has not been claimed and pensioners are missing out on £210 million of pension credit.

A total of £251 million of housing benefit remains unclaimed and householders throughout Scotland have not claimed £100 million of council tax reduction payments.

Labour says the figures for average yearly unclaimed payments show hundreds of thousands of Scots are missing out on support they are entitled to and wants the Scottish Government to raise awareness of their entitlements.

Labour’s social security spokesman Mark Griffin said: “Scots are missing out on £2 billion worth of social security payments.

“Behind every one of these figures is a missed opportunity for Scotland to be a fairer place, delivering more support to those who need it most.

“Thanks to Labour pressure, the Scottish Parliament recently voted for a legal duty to ensure that everyone gets the social security payments they are entitled to — that must form part of the forthcoming Social Security Bill.

“Making sure, in law, that cash goes to the people who are entitled to it could make a huge difference.

“Thousands of families across Scotland are one big unexpected bill away from really struggling.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “We have a clear commitment to do all we can to see incomes maximised, which is why we believe it is important that people receive all the benefits to which they are entitled.

“Unfortunately, at present, benefits are reserved to the UK Government and it has taken no action to improve take-up and provide much-needed support for many people.

“That is why, in 2017, we will be taking our own action to support people to take up benefits to which they are entitled in our benefits take-up campaign.

“We have also always been clear that having the right advice available is essential to support the most vulnerable and plays a vital role in tackling poverty.”