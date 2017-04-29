Dundee is set to host another high-profile concert this year after it was revealed a popular Scots band is coming to the city.

Texas, led by singer Sharleen Spiteri, are set to appear at the Caird Hall in September.

The gig will promote the band’s new album Jump on Board.

The event is the latest in a string of major gigs taking place in the city, with a host of popstars set to grace Slessor Gardens at the city’s Waterfront over the next few months.

Dundee is also hosting its first major music festival during the summer.

Texas will appear on Sunday September 24, to coincide with the release of their ninth studio album.

The band is best known or hits including Say What You Want, I Don’t Want a Lover and Black Eyed Boy, and have become festival favourites throughout the UK since coming to prominence in the 1990s.

Their appearance in Dundee comes as part of a tour across the UK taking in the cities including Inverness and Edinburgh.

Music bosses have welcomed this latest announcement.

John Cruickshanks, owner of live music venue Beat Generator, said: “It’s good to see another big band coming to the city.

“Hopefully that could have a trickle-down effect and have a positive impact on the smaller venues and up-and-coming bands. It’s great to see more and more big-name acts coming to Dundee because it can only encourage more to start performing in the city.”

Tickets for the gig range from £28 up to £95 for a VIP package, with fans able to preorder them via the band’s website.

Next month, reggae legends UB40 will perform along with Level 42 at the first-ever Slessor Gardens gig.

They’ll be followed by pop superstars Little Mix in June and Olly Murs with X Factor winner Louisa Johnson in July.

The following month, Camperdown Park will host Carnival Fifty Six over the course of two days, which is expected to bring in thousands of fans.

Mark Ronson, Clean Bandit, Basement Jaxx, The Fratellis and Rudimental along with a host of up and coming bands both local and national will descend for the event, the first of its kind in the city.