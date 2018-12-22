A Scots comedian is to tell a Dundee audience how football legend Billy Bremner ruined his life.

Phil Differ’s acclaimed autobiographical one-man show, titled Billy Bremner and Me, will grace the stage of the Dundee Rep Theatre on March 29 next year.

The show tells of his childhood dream to usurp the former Leeds United and Scotland star’s playing career but his dreams faded away due to his mediocre football skills.

Like his hero Bremner, Differ, best known for creating Scottish football sketch show Only an Excuse was also a former pupil of Stirling’s St Modan’s High School.

In this one-man show, he examines the life and career of Bremner, arguably one of Scotland’s most underrated and undervalued players of all time.

The show recently had a run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and will be hitting the road in 2019.

Tickets are available from dundeerep.co.uk.