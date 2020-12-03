Scots dialect – a mother tongue montage to educate and test your knowledge of our language

As reported by the Tele on Tuesday, Dundee poet Gary Robertson has partnered with supermarket chain Lidl to revive the forgotten Scots phrase “daft days”.

Originally made famous by 17th Century poet, Robert Fergusson, the phrase described the fun and merriment of the 12 days that run between Christmas and January 5.

In his tribute, Robertson’s poem is an ode to what makes the festive season memorable for Dundee families, including singing, dancing, and merry grannies.

We have also recently run a special investigation by Phillipa Gerrard, who looked at the history of our language, in her series of pieces, Spikkin Scots: Reclaiming Scotland’s mother tongue.

Firstly she looked at how the language is faring in the modern age:

A follow-up piece then quizzed our readers on how many Scots phrases they knew:

Phillipa’s next piece highlighted the different dialects from around Scotland, with an interactive map:

And, another article asked people north of the border how they really feel about the Scots language:

With all these Scots language stories, we thought we would also include a Tele classic – whether or not Dundonians recognise some “well kent” phrases, which may well confuse many a Taysider.

And, our follow-up where we challenged our readers to identify more Dundonian slang:

Why not have an in-depth look at our mother tongue montage and see what you can learn about the Scottish language?