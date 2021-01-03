Scots can now report coronavirus breaches to police through online form

Scots can now report breaches of Covid rules through an online form.

Police Scotland launched the digital reporting system yesterday to make it easier for people to report any rule-breaking.

It will also help alleviate pressure on 999 services, which have been inundated with calls about the pandemic since March.

The online form allows you to report breaches such as gatherings, failing to wear face-masks or Covid-related scams.

Our online reporting tool for reporting #COVID19 breaches is now live ➡️ https://t.co/vs7uwvdBUz Make sure you understand the rules around gatherings for your area, via @scotgov, before you get in touch with us. pic.twitter.com/A4f9pGCqKo — Police Scotland (@policescotland) January 2, 2021

These can relate to individuals, groups of people, or even businesses that are not following guidelines.

Police have said that they have experienced a high volume of calls regarding Covid, and want to ensure the 999 number is used for emergencies only.

A statement from police read: “Our online reporting tool for reporting Covid-19 breaches is now live.

“Make sure you understand the rules around gatherings for your area, via the Scottish Government, before you get in touch with us.”

The form only works when reporting breaches of guidelines in Scotland.