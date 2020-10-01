Scots band Travis to play ‘special’ unplugged gig at music venue Fat Sams

Nineties supergroup Travis has announced they are to play a special unplugged gig in Dundee.

The foursome – who are best known for their hit Why Does It Always Rain On Me? – will be promoting their latest album, 10 Songs.

The gig will take place at Fat Sams on May 13 next year, in conjunction with Assai Records.

The band made the announcement in a video which saw lead singer Fran Healy, joined by Neil Primrose, Andy Dunlop and Dougie Payne on a roundabout in a children’s play park.

The new album is due to be released on October 9 and features the single A Ghost. The video for the song was hand drawn by frontman Fran during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fran said: “The video started out as a mocked up picture of me and three ghosts playing the last chorus of the song in a deserted alleyway.

“Just when everything was ready to shoot, the world went into lockdown, so we had this great song with no way to make a video, so I decided to draw it.

“It worked out that it would take around 30 days, with 2,500 drawings. Most of the animation is rotoscoped, and one day I was watching a sequence back and when it got to the end, it flashed and went into live action.

“This was the moment I realised I could shoot the mock up picture of me playing with my band of ghosts in the alleyway.

“It was the most bizarre video shoot I have ever worked on, but it turned out great.”

Tickets can be purchased here.