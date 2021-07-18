Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
ScotRail trains cancelled across Tayside and Fife due to strike action

By Alasdair Clark
July 18, 2021, 10:17 am
ScotRail trains in Tayside and Fife
Most services have been cancelled on Sunday

Sunday saw another day of major disruption on the ScotRail network, with services cancelled across Tayside and Fife due to strike action.

Customers were advised to plan an alternative route on Sunday, with only a handful of services due to go ahead.

Members of the RMT rail union walked out after a long-running pay dispute with ScotRail bosses.

Sunday strikes have been taking place for several weeks and have been confirmed until September 5 this year.

All ScotRail services in Fife, Dundee, Angus and Perth have been cancelled, including the Fife Circle.

Rail operator ScotRail said: “We appreciate the inconvenience this will have on your travel plans, and we are running every service possible to minimise disruption.”

Replacement bus services for key workers have been organised for Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, and Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

ScotRail sign
ScotRail apologised for the disruption

Only trains due to run on the Glasgow, Edinburgh and Airdrie services are due to run.

RMT welcomed a “solid” response to its latest action on Sunday, with conductors and examiners said to be standing firm.

The general secretary of the RMT, Mick Lynch said: “Our action remains absolutely solid again today.

RMT welcome ‘solid’ response

“With the elections now done and dusted it is down to the political leadership and Transport Scotland to start taking responsibility and‎ call Abellio ScotRail to account.

“As we have said repeatedly the union remains available for talks any time, any place, anywhere.”