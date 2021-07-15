Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

ScotRail trains between Fife and Edinburgh restart after points failure causes disruption

By Alasdair Clark
July 15, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 2:46 pm
ScotRail trains between Edinburgh and Fife
Services have been suspended

A points failure at Haymarket in Edinburgh which caused disruption to ScotRail trains from the capital to Fife has now been resolved.

Network Rail Scotland had told travellers to expect disruption after the issue was first reported on Thursday afternoon.

ScotRail services from Edinburgh to Fife were able to restart shortly after 2:30pm.

Trains from Edinburgh to Fife restart

A spokesperson for Network Rail said:  “A points failure at Haymarket West Junction earlier today is affecting services travelling from Edinburgh to Glasgow Queen Street, Dunblane and Fife.

