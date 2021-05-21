ScotRail Perth to Dundee: Emergency crews race to scene after train hits tree

Disruption has been reported after a train hit a tree as it travelled between Dundee and Perth.

The train is currently in St Madoes in Perth where locals have reported a large emergency service presence.

Pictures shared on social media show a window in one carriage has been smashed.

“Would appear to be a serious incident at St Madoes, possibly with a train, pasted 6 fire engines and lot of police coming out of Perth and Dundee,” one local said on Facebook.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman said appliances had been mobilised to the scene after a call from the ambulance service at 17:02.

British Transport Police have been contacted for comment.

ScotRail said tickets between Perth and Dundee would be accepted on CityLink bus services because of the incident.

‘Loud bang’

One passenger on the train said they were only around five minutes into their journey when they heard a ‘loud bang’.

“We were only around 5 minutes into the journey travelling at a good speed. Heard a loud bang and tree branches hitting the side of the train.

“Took around 10 seconds before the train stopped.

Conductor told us the tree smashed through the driver’s window.

“Emergency services came on scene and he was quickly walked from the front of the train to the tracks and off to the ambulance. No one else hurt. Smashed windows near front of the train too.”

Others shared their thanks to ScotRail staff and their emergency services for how they are dealing with the ongoing incident.

More to follow.