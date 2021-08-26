ScotRail passengers face further misery as workers vote to continue Sunday strike action

Train passengers across Tayside and Fife are facing further misery as strike action on Sunday ScotRail services is set to continue.

More than 80% of members of the RMT union have voted to continue the industrial action – which has been running since late March – in a dispute over pay.

The action has led to the cancellation of most services throughout Scotland each Sunday, leaving people having to find alternative ways of travelling.

RMT says the action is part of a “fight for pay justice and equality” for conductors – and there is no set end date for the strike.

‘Outrageous provocation from ScotRail’

Mick Lynch, general secretary, said of the latest vote: “This is a stunning result and I want to congratulate our members who have stood firm for over six months in this fight for pay justice and equality in the face of outrageous provocation from the employer.

“Our campaign of action continues and it is now down to ScotRail and their political masters to take this key group of staff seriously, to stop snubbing talks and to get round the table with the union to negotiate a fair and just settlement.”

ScotRail has warned that only a limited number of services are running on Sundays as the strike action continues.

The operator – which recently came under fire in Perth for its new timetable – has criticised the decision to continue the strike.

A spokesperson said: “Industrial action is completely wrong at a time when we are seeing a gradual increase in the number of customers, but with passenger numbers at only 50% of the pre-Covid level, this is not the time to put that recovery in jeopardy.

“Railway jobs are being put at risk by the reckless actions of the RMT and we are urging union bosses to think again and call off industrial action.”

Transport Scotland – which is a department of the Scottish Government – has called the result of the latest vote “disappointing”.

Holyrood says dispute is ‘needless’

A spokesperson said: “As we have said all along, there is simply no additional funding available through the emergency measures agreement for a pay rise at this time.

“Given the Scottish Government has already provided £1 billion in support for transport operators since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is incumbent on all parties to facilitate the type of collective bargaining that identifies innovation and efficiency savings that could potentially fund a pay rise and bring an end to this needless dispute.”