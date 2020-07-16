ScotRail issues reminder to customers as it emerged some people are not covering their face

ScotRail is urging customers to take responsibility and cover their face as it emerged around 40% of customers travelling in Dundee and Perth are not covering their face.

The wearing of face coverings was made mandatory on June 22. Since then, around 90% of customers overall have complied with the requirement on nationwide services.

A limited supply of free face coverings is available at more than 20 of the busiest stations across Scotland until the end of this week, and more than 20,000 have been given away to help people get used to the new normal for rail travel.

David Simpson, ScotRail Operations Director, said: “While it’s encouraging to see that most people across the country are following the requirement and covering their face when travelling, we need everyone to take personal responsibility for their travel choices.

“The mandatory wearing of face coverings helps keep you, your fellow customers, and our people safe.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to help you get used to the changes in rail travel and that’s why we are providing face masks at our busiest stations for a limited time.

“Please only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary and be prepared with your own face covering over the coming weeks and months ahead.”