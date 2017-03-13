The reliability of ScotRail’s trains has improved again in recent weeks, ending the contractual need for a performance improvement plan to be in place.

New figures show 93.2% of services arrived within five minutes of schedule in the period from February 5 to March 4. The total is 1.6 percentage points up on the previous four weeks and 1.6 percentage points better than the same period last year. The annual average performance figure has risen to 90.3%.

ScotRail said while the contractual requirement has ended, it will “continue to focus on delivering all measures of the plan as part of its everyday operations”.

ScotRail came under increased scrutiny last year after problems with delayed and cancelled services. Transport minister Humza Yousaf said: “These figures demonstrate clear evidence the improvement plan is working.”