ScotRail Dundee to Arbroath: Police confirm woman in 20s died after being hit by train

Police have confirmed that a young woman’s family has been informed of her death after she was hit by a train in Carnoustie last week.

The woman, who was in her twenties, sadly died after being hit by a train on the Dundee to Arbroath line on April 30.

British Transport Police said the young woman’s family had been informed and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics had been called to the scene shortly before 5pm, with ScotRail informing passengers services had been suspended due to the incident.

Trains between Dundee, Arbroath, and Montrose remained canceled for the rest of the day following the incident as police investigated.

A spokesperson for BTP said last week: “British Transport Police were called to the line near Carnoustie railway station at 4.39pm (30 April) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the Procurator Fiscal.”