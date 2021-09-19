Scotmid opens first Perth store, makes jobs and investment pledge

Scottish convenience store retailer Scotmid first shop in Perth is now open as it plans a recruitment drive.

The shop, in West Mains Avenue, was previously a Co-op but when the lease expired Scotmid made a deal with the landlord.

Staff from the previous owner have been retained and three new staff are being hired.

A refurbishment was carried out by lead contractor Proven Contracts and more investment is planned.

Scotmid Perth plans

Kevin Plant, head of food retail at Scotmid, said: “We’re very excited to open our first Scotmid store in Perth.

“I want to say welcome to our new colleagues and a huge thank you to the whole team who have worked tirelessly together to get the store customer ready.

“I know I speak on behalf of them all when saying we can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors to see the new look.”

Among the enhancements is a food to go offering called The Kitchen.

Our NEW Perth store is now OPEN !! Pop in for a wee look 👀 We are open from 6am to 10pm 7 days a week.

With a new offering on Food to Go available from breakfast rolls, burgers, award winning pizza sandwiches & Costa coffee. #seeyousoon#pizza #breakfast #lunch #costa pic.twitter.com/cI9urtNVgw — ScotmidFood (@ScotmidFood) September 15, 2021

More investment on electronic shelf labelling will be installed soon after a trial in other stores.

Scotmid Perth manager Nicola Stewart said the local community would also benefit.

She said: “My team and I are so excited to begin a new chapter with Scotmid. The store looks fantastic and I have no doubt The Kitchen will be a hit!

“We are already working with the Communities Team to look at ways Scotmid can support our local community. There are great opportunities ahead.”