Sunday, September 19th 2021
News / Scotland

Scotmid opens first Perth store, makes jobs and investment pledge

By Rob McLaren
September 19, 2021, 11:11 am
Kevin Plant, head of food retail at Scotmid, with Perth store manager Nicola Stewart.
Scottish convenience store retailer Scotmid first shop in Perth is now open as it plans a recruitment drive.

The shop, in West Mains Avenue, was previously a Co-op but when the lease expired Scotmid made a deal with the landlord.

Staff from the previous owner have been retained and three new staff are being hired.

A refurbishment was carried out by lead contractor Proven Contracts and more investment is planned.

Scotmid Perth plans

Kevin Plant, head of food retail at Scotmid, said: “We’re very excited to open our first Scotmid store in Perth.

“I want to say welcome to our new colleagues and a huge thank you to the whole team who have worked tirelessly together to get the store customer ready.

“I know I speak on behalf of them all when saying we can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors to see the new look.”

Among the enhancements is a food to go offering called The Kitchen.

More investment on electronic shelf labelling will be installed soon after a trial in other stores.

Scotmid Perth manager Nicola Stewart said the local community would also benefit.

She said: “My team and I are so excited to begin a new chapter with Scotmid. The store looks fantastic and I have no doubt The Kitchen will be a hit!

“We are already working with the Communities Team to look at ways Scotmid can support our local community. There are great opportunities ahead.”