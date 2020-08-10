Scotland’s weekly Covid-19 death count to be scrapped

Stats bosses have decided to stop publishing weekly Covid-19 data analysis while death rates remain so low in Scotland.

No deaths have been recorded north of the border among patients who tested positive for coronavirus in the last 28 days.

The National Records of Scotland has said deaths are now back at “average levels” and while fatalities remain “very low” the organisation will be reverting back to publishing monthly, rather than weekly, data.

The move will give cause for optimism but, as recent outbreaks in the north-east have shown, the risk of new outbreaks remains.

The NRS has said it will continue to monitor the situation and if there are any “significant” changes it will again release weekly analysis.

In a statement, it said: “As the number of deaths from all causes have now returned to average levels and the weekly counts of deaths involving Covid-19 are very low, NRS is planning to release one further weekly publication on August 12 and then revert to a monthly publication on mortality.

“This monthly publication, starting on September 16, will focus on total deaths from all causes, excess deaths and Covid-19-related deaths.”

It added: “Should there be any significant changes in the spread or impact of Covid-19, NRS will consider reintroducing a weekly publication.”

The move to suspend weekly data releases in Scotland comes as ministers down south are weighing up whether to scrap daily death figures for England.

UK health secretary Matt Hancock is said to be on the verge of axing the daily update due to fears over the accuracy of Public Health England’s methodology.

Under PHE’s initial system, anyone who has ever tested positive for the virus in England was automatically counted as a coronavirus death when they died, even if the death was from a car accident.